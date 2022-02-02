The supply chain industry is at a crossroads. Once upon a time, when most products and components were in abundance, a lean supply chain was a miracle of efficiency. Lean principles were used in every step of the supply chain: from suppliers’ manufacturing of raw materials to the delivery of finished goods to the end-user. These guidelines were incorporated into the overall integration and management of the supply chain. Lean worked then and still does now. But there are also those who feel that supply chain management must move to embrace agile principles across the board. Both models have worked well over the years. But the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic showed they are both insufficient independently and many businesses suffered as a result.

Full story : Lean Supply Chain Management or Agile? Here’s How to Achieve Both.