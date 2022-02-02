Technology

Ethereum Could Hold Lead as Dominant Smart-Contract Blockchain: Coinbase Analysts

02 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Don’t write off Ethereum just yet. The second-largest blockchain network by market capitalization after Bitcoin has become the dominant venue for some of the hottest cryptocurrency innovations, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFT). The network’s popularity – and the high fees of transacting on it – has inspired a bevy of competitors aiming to undercut Ethereum with lower costs, faster speeds and higher throughput. Speculation that up-and-coming “ETH killers” or layer 1 blockchain alternatives such as Solana, Binance Smart Chain and even Cardano might one day overtake the market leader has sent the rivals’ token prices soaring.

Read more : Ethereum Could Hold Lead as Dominant Smart-Contract Blockchain: Coinbase Analysts.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchain-based decentralized messengers: A privacy pipedream?

February 2, 2022

The Internet Of Value: The Controversies And Opportunities In Crypto Technologies

February 2, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2