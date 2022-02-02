Ethereum Could Hold Lead as Dominant Smart-Contract Blockchain: Coinbase Analysts

Don’t write off Ethereum just yet. The second-largest blockchain network by market capitalization after Bitcoin has become the dominant venue for some of the hottest cryptocurrency innovations, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFT). The network’s popularity – and the high fees of transacting on it – has inspired a bevy of competitors aiming to undercut Ethereum with lower costs, faster speeds and higher throughput. Speculation that up-and-coming “ETH killers” or layer 1 blockchain alternatives such as Solana, Binance Smart Chain and even Cardano might one day overtake the market leader has sent the rivals’ token prices soaring.

