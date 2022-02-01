UK Seeks Its Place to Shape Global Standards in Artificial Intelligence

The U.K. government has launched a new AI Standard Hub as part of its National AI Strategy that will aim to increase the U.K. contribution to the development of global AI technical standards. The new AI Standard Hub will create practical tools for businesses to develop AI systems, bring together the AI community through a new online platform and develop educational materials to help organizations develop and benefit from global standards. “It marks the first step in delivering our new National AI Strategy, and will develop the tools needed so organizations and consumers can benefit from all the opportunities of AI. We want the U.K. to lead the world in developing AI standards,” said Chris Philp, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy.

