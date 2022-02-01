Technology

Sony buys Bungie for $3.6 billion in groundbreaking deal

01 Feb 2022 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has Minecraft, Epic Games has Fortnite, and Sony now has Destiny. In a $3.6 billion deal, Sony is acquiring Bungie, the game studio famous for creating the Halo and Destiny universes. It’s a big deal, in a month already full of massive deals. It’s also backed by some equally big promises from Bungie about its independence, the future of Destiny, and commitments to multiplatform games. Beyond Destiny, this deal reveals Sony’s ambition to compete with games like Fortnite, alongside the steps it has been taking to bring the PlayStation brand to multiple platforms. The deal itself is unusual. Bungie will maintain creative independence inside Sony, self-publishing its future games despite being owned 100 percent by Sony. Destiny 2 will remain multiplatform, so it’s not going to disappear from the Xbox and turn into a PlayStation exclusive.

