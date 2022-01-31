Human Borgs: How Artificial Intelligence Can Kill Creativity And Make Us Dumber

For decades, scientists and tech visionaries have envisioned a day when computers become so powerful that they become smarter than the human race. There is no shortage of science fiction stories and movies about robot uprisings. We are very far from that scary scenario, but at the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer sci-fi. Many applications of AI abound today in business, and it is even being used in creative professions. New behavioral experiments by Alok Gupta from the University of Minnesota and Andreas Fügener, Jörn Grahl, and Wolfgang Ketter from the University of Cologne in Germany bring a cautionary tale for current AI applications. The research, published in late 2021, uncovers risks, consequences, and solutions to overreliance on AI in business and creative decisions.

