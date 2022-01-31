Technology

Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business

31 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Since October, Facebook has renamed the company, articulated a vision of the internet where people can digitally connect through virtual-reality avatars or teleport to see places like ancient Rome, and helped trigger the metaverse investment craze. When the company, now Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), reports fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, investors will get a new window into the financial impact of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s current passion. Meta plans to break out the results of its augmented and virtual-reality hardware unit, Reality Labs, for the first time, an investment the company previously warned would cause a $10 billion hit to 2021 profit and would not be profitable “any time in the near future.”

Read more : Facebook owner Meta to lift the veil off its metaverse business.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The metaverse could be a serious problem for kids, experts say

January 31, 2022

Defending The Metaverse From Threats Old and New

January 31, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2