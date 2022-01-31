Technology

Driving digital transformation: The power of blockchain

31 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst, pushing businesses worldwide to adopt innovative digital solutions in order to combat the effects of the pandemic. As we acclimate to hybrid ways of working, it is imperative for organisations to understand the potential for emerging technologies such as blockchain, to add value to digital transformation initiatives. Even without the pandemic as a factor, the explosion in global trade that we witnessed in recent years is evidence of a pivot in consumer preferences for digital platforms for all aspects of life including leisure and work. As such, traditional transaction models will no longer be adequate.

Read more : Driving digital transformation: The power of blockchain.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Google Cloud ramps up blockchain efforts by launching digital assets team

January 28, 2022

What Is the Blockchain and What’s it Used For?

January 27, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2