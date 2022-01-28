The metaverse: Where we are and where we’re headed

The coming metaverse has provoked hype, confusion, and misinformation. For technophiles, the metaverse represents a nirvana: a place to immerse yourself in any digital surrounding, and participate in any physical reality, at any time – and also to be able to see and feel anything, even if you are thousands of miles away from that physical place. In a future state, electromyography (EMG) movements and neural interfaces — triggered by only slight finger movements — will allow you to control devices, communicate, and collaborate with others almost as simply as thinking. Your eyes will exploit glasses that use complex sensors to see both your own reality, but virtual ones as well.

