Crypto winter is a term that’s making the rounds again as the global crypto market has shed $1.2 trillion in the last three months. Commonly associated with the bitcoin market downturn between late 2017 and late 2018, crypto winter refers to a prolonged bearish period where asset prices persistently fall over many months. Bitcoin’s price plunged more than 84% during the last crypto winter period, spreading panic throughout the rest of the market and causing a vast majority of altcoins to plummet in unison. This had the knock-on effect of triggering widespread redundancies across the blockchain industry, hindering mainstream adoption and resurfacing predictions of bitcoin crashing to zero.

Full story : Is a Crypto Winter Coming? 3 Things to Consider.