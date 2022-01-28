Google Cloud ramps up blockchain efforts by launching digital assets team

Blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized technology are all fascinating topics that have been heating up for almost a decade. Nowadays, everyone wants to be part of cutting-edge innovations. A Thursday announcement by Yolande Piazza, Google Cloud’s vice president of Financial Services, said the firm has established a Google Cloud Digital Assets Team that will assist clients in creating, trading, storing value and launching new products on blockchain-based platforms. The blog reads; “This new team will enable our customers to accelerate their efforts in this emerging space and help underpin the blockchain ecosystems of tomorrow.”

