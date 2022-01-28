Technology

Google Cloud ramps up blockchain efforts by launching digital assets team

28 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized technology are all fascinating topics that have been heating up for almost a decade. Nowadays, everyone wants to be part of cutting-edge innovations. A Thursday announcement by Yolande Piazza, Google Cloud’s vice president of Financial Services, said the firm has established a Google Cloud Digital Assets Team that will assist clients in creating, trading, storing value and launching new products on blockchain-based platforms. The blog reads; “This new team will enable our customers to accelerate their efforts in this emerging space and help underpin the blockchain ecosystems of tomorrow.”

Read more : Google Cloud ramps up blockchain efforts by launching digital assets team.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

What Is the Blockchain and What’s it Used For?

January 27, 2022

What Is Web3 All About? An Easy Explanation With Examples

January 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2