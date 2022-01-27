Technology

iPhones will soon accept contactless payments directly, says report

27 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Small businesses will soon be able to use iPhones to accept payments without the need for Square-style extra hardware, according to a Bloomberg report. The feature has been anticipated since Apple bought contactless payment startup Mobeewave in 2020, and Bloomberg now says it could be coming via a software update “in the coming months.” Mobeewave previously worked with Samsung on similar NFC functionality, trialing a system called Samsung POS in the startup’s home country of Canada in 2019 before launching it worldwide. Samsung POS enabled Samsung phones to accept payments directly from contactless cards and NFC payment services like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Full story : iPhones will soon accept contactless payments directly, says report.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How Artificial Intelligence Services Can Help Small Businesses

January 19, 2022

3 Entrepreneurial Uses of Artificial Intelligence That Will Change Your Business

January 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2