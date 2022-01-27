How marketing and advertising is shaping the metaverse

While not new, the “metaverse” recently got a big boost from Facebook, now known as Meta, which is pouring $10 billion into its ambitions there. Other big tech companies including Apple, Google, and Microsoft are working on their versions of the concept. The vague term refers to a variety of shared spaces and assets that people can access via the internet, sometimes using virtual reality and augmented reality devices, and interact with each other and buy virtual goods. But Facebook itself says the payoff won’t be immediate, and top executives have widely differing expectations of what the metaverse means to them.

