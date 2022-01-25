Technology

Investing in the metaverse: A beginner’s guide

25 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The future of the internet includes virtual worlds where humans can interact without the confines of physical space. Welcome to the age of the metaverse. According to analysts’ estimates, these virtual environments could be the next big investment opportunity. Although the metaverse is still evolving, the technology can revolutionize everything from e-commerce to social media and even real estate. As audiences for these virtual environments grow, so does the interest from corporations trying to capitalize on this trend. Facebook, for example, has rebranded its name as “Meta” (FB) and plans to invest billions in its ambition to build the metaverse. In this handy beginner’s guide, we aim to help you better understand what the metaverse is and how you might profit from the technology.

Full story : Investing in the metaverse: A beginner’s guide.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Frightening Reality of Meta-Built Artificial Intelligence That Can Think ‘the Way We Do’

January 24, 2022

How Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover will drive metaverse gaming into the mass market

January 24, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2