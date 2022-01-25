Investing in the metaverse: A beginner’s guide

The future of the internet includes virtual worlds where humans can interact without the confines of physical space. Welcome to the age of the metaverse. According to analysts’ estimates, these virtual environments could be the next big investment opportunity. Although the metaverse is still evolving, the technology can revolutionize everything from e-commerce to social media and even real estate. As audiences for these virtual environments grow, so does the interest from corporations trying to capitalize on this trend. Facebook, for example, has rebranded its name as “Meta” (FB) and plans to invest billions in its ambition to build the metaverse. In this handy beginner’s guide, we aim to help you better understand what the metaverse is and how you might profit from the technology.

