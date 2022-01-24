Technology

The never-ending effort to bake common business sense into artificial intelligence

24 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Can common business sense be programmed into AI? Many are certainly trying to do just that. But there are decisions that often require a level of empathy — let alone common sense — that may be too difficult to embed into algorithms. In addition, while AI and machine learning are the hot tickets of the moment, technologists and decision-makers need to think about whether it offers a practical solution to every problem or opportunity. These points came up at a panel at the recent AI Summit, in which participants agreed that AI shouldn’t be considered the default solution to every business situation that arises. (I co-chaired the conference and moderated the panel.) For starters, AI is still a relatively immature technology, said Drew Scarano, a panelist at the session and vice president of global financial services at AntWorks.

Full story : The never-ending effort to bake common business sense into artificial intelligence.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Frightening Reality of Meta-Built Artificial Intelligence That Can Think ‘the Way We Do’

January 24, 2022

Artificial Intelligence: A Key Technology That’s Shaping Our Tomorrow

January 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2