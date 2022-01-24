The never-ending effort to bake common business sense into artificial intelligence
Can common business sense be programmed into AI? Many are certainly trying to do just that. But there are decisions that often require a level of empathy — let alone common sense — that may be too difficult to embed into algorithms. In addition, while AI and machine learning are the hot tickets of the moment, technologists and decision-makers need to think about whether it offers a practical solution to every problem or opportunity. These points came up at a panel at the recent AI Summit, in which participants agreed that AI shouldn’t be considered the default solution to every business situation that arises. (I co-chaired the conference and moderated the panel.) For starters, AI is still a relatively immature technology, said Drew Scarano, a panelist at the session and vice president of global financial services at AntWorks.
