Technology

Google Labs starts up a blockchain division

24 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Here’s a fun new report from Bloomberg: Google is forming a blockchain division. The news comes hot on the heels of a Bloomberg report from yesterday that quoted Google’s president of commerce as saying, “Crypto is something we pay a lot of attention to.” Web3 is apparently becoming a thing at Google. Shivakumar Venkataraman, a longtime Googler from the advertising division, is running the blockchain group, which lives under the nascent “Google Labs” division that was started about three months ago. Labs is home to “high-potential, long-term projects,” basically making it the new Google X division (X was turned into a less-Google-focused Alphabet division in 2016).

Read more : Google Labs starts up a blockchain division.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Quality data in blockchain to change the way supply chains work

January 24, 2022

Google Finally Pushes Into Blockchain and Crypto — Is the Metaverse Next?

January 21, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2