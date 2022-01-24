Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was met with a mixed reaction after touting his company’s “exciting breakthrough” towards creating an artificial intelligence system that thinks “the way we do.” In a Facebook post on Thursday, Zuckerberg hailed the development of Meta’s data2vec, a new artificial intelligence algorithm that is capable of learning about several different types of information without supervision. Zuckerberg predicted that the development could eventually be used to more effectively help people perform common tasks like cooking. “Exciting breakthrough: Meta AI research built a system that learns from speech, vision and text without needing labeled training data,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Read more : Frightening Reality of Meta-Built Artificial Intelligence That Can Think ‘the Way We Do’