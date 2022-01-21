Google Finally Pushes Into Blockchain and Crypto — Is the Metaverse Next?

It was only six months ago that Google began accepting ads for cryptocurrency wallets, loosening a 2-year-old crypto ban that had only allowed a few well-regulated exchanges onto its ad platform. Now, it’s building a new blockchain division and teaming up with crypto firms including the Coinbase exchange and payment processor BitPay to add crypto payment capabilities to its digital debit cards. According to Bloomberg, the move into digital cards comes in the wake of the search and advertising giant’s decision to abandon a push into finance proper, killing off plans to work with banks, including Citigroup, to offer checking and savings accounts. It’s part of a strategy to team up with providers of “a wider range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies,” Google President of Commerce Bill Ready told Bloomberg.

