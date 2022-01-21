Technology

Facebook’s parent company Meta is looking to launch NFT marketplace: Report

21 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is reportedly drawing up plans to allow users to create and display NFTs on their profiles along with a prototype feature for minting tokens in the pipeline. The Financial Times reported the news on Thursday, citing “several people familiar with the matter.” The report comes after Meta recently said that its upcoming metaverse product will support NFTs. Last month, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri also said that the company is looking at ways to bring NFTs to a wider audience via its app. According to the FT report, teams at both Facebook and Instagram are looking at NFT integration, with Meta currently discussing the possible launch of an NFT marketplace.

