Artificial Intelligence: A Key Technology That’s Shaping Our Tomorrow

Ever since Alan Turing helped decode the Enigma messages used by the Germans during World War II, the concept of artificial intelligence started getting traction. It was only in 1956 that the term actually was officially coined by none other than John McCarthy. It was the era when the debate over artificial intelligence began and became a heated topic. The concept fascinated a lot of free thinkers and frightened others. A few referred to AI as a great leap toward the modern future, while some bashed the idea based on fears that might lead to human extinction. But even today, human technology is still far from creating a self-aware and self-evolving AI that might take over the earth.

