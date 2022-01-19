Technology

What Is a Dapp? Decentralized Apps Explained

19 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

A decentralized application – or dapp – is like a digital app found on any smartphone or laptop, with the additional feature of employing blockchain technology to keep users’ data out of the hands of the organizations behind it. Just like cryptocurrency is decentralized money, dapps are decentralized apps. The blockchain stores copies of its expanding stack of data on a large number of participating computers, known as “nodes,” all at once. These computers are owned by users, not by the creators of the dapp. A full explanation of how blockchain technology works can be found here. Dapps are as varied as conventional apps: They can provide social networks, games, entertainment, productivity tools and so on.

Read more : What Is a Dapp? Decentralized Apps Explained.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Web 3.0 and the undeliverable promise of decentralization

January 19, 2022

The future of money: Where blockchain and cryptocurrency will take us next

January 19, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2