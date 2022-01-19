What Is a Dapp? Decentralized Apps Explained

A decentralized application – or dapp – is like a digital app found on any smartphone or laptop, with the additional feature of employing blockchain technology to keep users’ data out of the hands of the organizations behind it. Just like cryptocurrency is decentralized money, dapps are decentralized apps. The blockchain stores copies of its expanding stack of data on a large number of participating computers, known as “nodes,” all at once. These computers are owned by users, not by the creators of the dapp. A full explanation of how blockchain technology works can be found here. Dapps are as varied as conventional apps: They can provide social networks, games, entertainment, productivity tools and so on.

