The future of money: Where blockchain and cryptocurrency will take us next

19 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

We are on the precipice of a new form of finance that will use a range of technologies to change the way we use and manage one of our most fundamental tools: money. Gone are the days of taking out cash from an ATM, applying for a mortgage by visiting a bank branch, or shopping in a department store. Now, for many, conducting financial transactions of any kind is a purely online experience, escalated over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasingly, the future of money exists in the Ether, via phones and laptops. But there’s a bigger future for money, the early stages of which are now taking place. Cryptocurrencies and faster, more powerful financial technologies are transforming our concept of money and challenging the financial institutions that currently manage it.

OODA Analyst

