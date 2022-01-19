How Artificial Intelligence Services Can Help Small Businesses

Over the past two years, stay-at-home orders and lockdowns have tested the strength of many American merchants. During the height of the pandemic, 23% of small- and medium-sized businesses closed their doors to customers. While vaccines have brought hope to reopening plans, the post-pandemic landscape comes with a new set of challenges. Right now, more workers than ever are willing to walk away from their jobs or switch employment, causing widespread labor shortages throughout the supply chain. For small businesses that rely on their employees to open their doors, this is especially crippling during a busy holiday season.

