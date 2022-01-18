Metaverse startup Animoca Brands hits valuation of over $5 billion with new funding

Animoca Brands, an Australia-based metaverse startup focused on NFTs and gaming, has raised $358.88 million in new funding round and is now valued at over $5 billion. Liberty City Ventures led the round, with several other investors participating, including Soros Fund Management, Sequoia China, 10T Holdings, Mirae Asset, Pacific Century Group, ParaFi Capital, and Winklevoss Capital. With fresh capital in hand, Animoca Brands plans to continue funding acquisitions and investments and further develop its gaming products. The company’s major blockchain game projects include The Sandbox, the upcoming Phantom Galaxies game, the REVV token ecosystem (including REVV Racing, F1® Delta Time, and Formula E: High Voltage), the Arc8 platform, as well as the TOWER, LMT, BONDLY, and PROSPER token projects, among others.

