Crypto.com suspended all withdrawals from the platform on Monday and is forcing users to reset two-factor authentication methods, according to tweets from the company. And while Crypto.com is claiming everyone’s money is “safe,” there were reports from users on social media that millions may have been lost to hackers. “Earlier today a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts. All funds are safe,” Crypto.com said in a tweet on Monday. “In an abundance of caution, security on all accounts is being enhanced, requiring users to: Sign back into their App & Exchange accounts, [and] Reset their 2FA,” the tweet continued.

Full story : Crypto.com Halts Withdrawals for 14 Hours After ‘Unauthorized Activity.’