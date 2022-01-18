Technology

Blockchain assessment: How to assess different chains?

18 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Before investing your valuable resources, you should assess blockchain projects based on various factors, including community, use-case, the team behind it, longevity, etc. With so many blockchain networks appearing all the time, new or even experienced crypto enthusiasts may feel overwhelmed when it comes to deciding which are the best to invest in. In this guide, we’ll outline the most important aspects of any blockchain project, and why one should pay close attention to such details when assessing the different chains on the crypto market. Arguably the most important part of any blockchain project is its use case. What is the project’s reason for existing? Is the project here to enhance payment processing? To improve on a business supply chain or to entertain users?

OODA Analyst

