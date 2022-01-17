Technology

Three people killed in suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi

A suspected drone attack killed three people in a fuel tank blast in Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, as Yemen’s Huthi rebels announced a “military operation” in the United Arab Emirates. Two Indians and a Pakistani died as three petrol tanks exploded near the storage facility of oil giant ADNOC, while a fire also ignited in a construction area at Abu Dhabi airport. Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels announced a “military operation” in the UAE, a partner in Yemen’s pro-government coalition, in what would be a major escalation in the seven-year war. Police said “small flying objects” were found at both places, suggesting the sort of deliberate attack that is almost unheard of in the wealthy UAE, a renowned safe haven in the volatile Middle East.

