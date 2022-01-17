Technology

Fighting fraud in the supply chain with blockchain

17 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Every enterprise has a supply chain. They can’t exist without them and effective management of the supply chain is at the heart of any successful business. Controlling the flow of data and funds related to suppliers and partners for components, parts, raw materials, work in progress and finished goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption has always been a complex procedure. Global events have made this even more challenging and with the increasing risk of cyberattacks, counterfeiting, and the drive for sustainability, it is no wonder that supply chain fraud poses a bigger threat to organizations now than ever before.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

