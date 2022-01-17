Fighting fraud in the supply chain with blockchain

Every enterprise has a supply chain. They can’t exist without them and effective management of the supply chain is at the heart of any successful business. Controlling the flow of data and funds related to suppliers and partners for components, parts, raw materials, work in progress and finished goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption has always been a complex procedure. Global events have made this even more challenging and with the increasing risk of cyberattacks, counterfeiting, and the drive for sustainability, it is no wonder that supply chain fraud poses a bigger threat to organizations now than ever before.

