Following increased interest in big tech companies like Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook), and Nvidia, expect the metaverse to grab more headlines in 2022. Leaders across diverse industries — including blockchain, gaming, arts, retail, fashion, healthcare, and more — are digging deep to understand the immersive world of the metaverse and how to position themselves as key players in an emerging ecosystem. Last month, Gartner listed the metaverse as one of the five impactful technologies from the list of 23 emerging trends and technologies in its Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar for 2022. As these technologies evolve and become increasingly adopted, global total spending on VR/AR, two technologies the metaverse relies on, is estimated to reach $72.8 billion in 2024 — up from $12 billion in 2020.

Full story : The metaverse will be buzzing in 2022.