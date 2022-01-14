4 Innovations That Give a Sneak Peek Into the Metaverse

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been on a tear filing patents to realize its vision for the metaverse. The company has been awarded hundreds of patents in the past four months aimed at increasing the realism of its planned interactive virtual world, according to a review by Insider. The new technologies could enable a user’s avatar to pick up and put down objects, for example, or wear clothes that actually wrinkle as it moves. As Insider notes, there’s no guarantee the company will develop the new products, but they may be a good indication of its strategy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the metaverse will be mainstream in five to 10 years.

