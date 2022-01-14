Technology

4 Innovations That Give a Sneak Peek Into the Metaverse

14 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been on a tear filing patents to realize its vision for the metaverse. The company has been awarded hundreds of patents in the past four months aimed at increasing the realism of its planned interactive virtual world, according to a review by Insider. The new technologies could enable a user’s avatar to pick up and put down objects, for example, or wear clothes that actually wrinkle as it moves. As Insider notes, there’s no guarantee the company will develop the new products, but they may be a good indication of its strategy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said the metaverse will be mainstream in five to 10 years.

Full story : 4 Innovations That Give a Sneak Peek Into the Metaverse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The metaverse will be buzzing in 2022

January 14, 2022

Meetings In The Metaverse: Is This The Future Of Events And Conferences?

January 13, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2