Meetings In The Metaverse: Is This The Future Of Events And Conferences?

13 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Nearly two years since Covid-19 redefined how we gather, companies are beginning to discuss the metaverse as a potential primary destination for social and professional convenings. For event professionals, this begs the question: What is the metaverse, and what does it mean for the future of meetings, seminars, expos, conventions and more? What is the metaverse for events? The metaverse is a virtual world just as real and dynamic as the one we exist in — yet housed entirely online. Although virtual events are nothing new — people have been attending webcasts and live-streamed sessions for years, even before the pandemic — the metaverse has the potential to take these experiences to the next level.

