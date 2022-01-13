Technology

An uptick in Web3 job postings heralds the coming battle for technical talent

13 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

In the US, established tech firms have witnessed widespread defections by their staff to Web3 rivals. The lure of being part of the next big thing while also promising the prospect of enormous riches has helped shift talent out of the world’s biggest tech firms like Apple, Amazon, and Google and into companies pushing technologies like blockchain. Now, there are signs that a similar shift could play out in Europe too. There are more than 8,800 jobs across 1,000 Web3 projects currently advertised globally, according to data from Web3.career. Around 400 of those roles are advertised in London with a further 300 in Berlin with the jobs covering a vast array of sectors.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

