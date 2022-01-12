Technology

Why Blockchain Companies Are The Next Frontier

12 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The hot topic right now is all the talk of the “metaverse” — the moniker given to the idea that our lives will take place more and more in a fully digital setting rather than a mostly physical one. The theory is that our work lives, our transactions, our social interactions and most of the other ways we interact with others will become ones that happen across an evolved and interconnected digital space called the metaverse. As we build toward this future, organizations are starting to look for the best places to make their mark while the metaverse is still in its nascency. For many of them, blockchain companies are gaining a greater amount of interest.

