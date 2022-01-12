Technology

Metaverse hype is like communist propaganda: Soviet-born tech founder

12 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

A tech founder compared today’s hype around the metaverse with Soviet propaganda he experienced as a child. Phil Libin, the founder of the note-taking app Evernote and the CEO of the videoconferencing company Mmhmm, made the comments in a podcast hosted by the tech journalist Eric Newcomer released on Tuesday. Libin expressed deep skepticism of tech companies touting the metaverse and drew a comparison with his experience growing up in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, Russia. “I went to first grade in the Soviet Union,” Libin said. “I was subjected to a lot of Soviet propaganda, and I was told as a little kid repeatedly: ‘Communism doesn’t exist yet. We haven’t built communism yet.

Full story : Metaverse hype is like communist propaganda: Soviet-born tech founder.

