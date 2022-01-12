Artificial intelligence: What the C-suite needs to know

Investments in artificial intelligence (AI) have grown in recent years and discussions are now shifting from how to create business value with AI to how to do so in a responsible and ethical way. Given the potential of AI for value creation, disruption and destruction, it is imperative for executives to better understand and manage “the Art of the Possible and the risks of what is possible” with this technology. To do so, C-suite executives need to ask the right questions of themselves and their teams. They need to ask not only about what strategic options AI can create but also what can make AI risky and what types of risks they need to consider when deploying AI. They need to identify the most effective organizational design to embed AI across an organization and think about AI governance.

