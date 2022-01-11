What Is Edge Computing? Components, Examples, and Best Practices

Edge computing is the processing and computing of client data closer to the data source rather than a centralized server or a cloud-based location. At its simplest, edge computing brings computing resources, data storage, and enterprise applications closer to where the people actually consume the information. Data is at the core of any functioning business. Over the years, the unprecedented volume of computing power and connected devices have accumulated vast amounts of data, causing a massive strain on the already congested internet. This massive accumulation of data leads to bandwidth and latency issues. Unlike traditional enterprise computing, where data is produced at the client’s end or the user’s computer, edge computing offers a better alternative to move away from managing complex data to close proximity of the original data source.

