Technology

The Metaverse Needs a Constitution

11 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The U.S. Constitution is the foundation of America, ensuring rights and responsibilities for every American. Today, another new world is being created as we speak: the metaverse. Without some of the same guiding principles, we fear the metaverse will fail as a public, open system and only recreate social media’s glaring flaws with steroids. Before we knew it was capable of doing so, Facebook was shaping elections and Twitter was embroiled in scandals around its impact on public safety and censorship. Without due care, the metaverse could transform into a far more terrifying monster. We mustn’t become exploited by the metaverse. Rather, it should serve us. For that to happen, it needs a constitution.

