CES 2022: What it showed us about the future of the blockchain

11 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

If you attended CES 2022, either in person or virtually, you probably noticed a few recurring themes, with blockchain, cryptocurrencies, the metaverse and NFTs being some of the hottest topics of the year. There were talks aplenty on blockchain and its related technologies at CES, with plenty of discussions on how NFT pioneers made their money and what’s coming, and plenty of blockchain-related startups were present pitching new products, too.  As CES is a chance to take the pulse of the tech industry in general, it’s also a chance to get a glimpse into emerging technologies, like the aforementioned, and what’s to come from them. This year we definitely got a lot of news related to blockchain technology, but understanding it is another thing altogether.

