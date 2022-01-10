Technology

How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them

10 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

When the coronavirus crisis erupted in 2020, it became apparent that the medical emergency was accompanied by severe shortages, especially in some medical devices. The pattern was first observed for ventilators: demand spiked everywhere and the supply chain was disrupted. This was because production of the devices spanned multiple countries, with each part dependent on other parts manufactured in different locations. The longer the chain and the more complex the dependence, the greater the exposure of any point to the disruption of another one, and to mandated shutdowns.

Full story : How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them.

