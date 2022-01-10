Technology

How A.I. is set to evolve in 2022

10 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Machines are getting smarter and smarter every year, but artificial intelligence is yet to live up to the hype that’s been generated by some of the world’s largest technology companies. AI can excel at specific narrow tasks such as playing chess but it struggles to do more than one thing well. A seven-year-old has far broader intelligence than any of today’s AI systems, for example. “AI algorithms are good at approaching individual tasks, or tasks that include a small degree of variability,” Edward Grefenstette, a research scientist at Meta AI, formerly Facebook AI Research, told CNBC.

Full story : How A.I. is set to evolve in 2022.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The metaverse: What is it, will it work, and does anyone want it?

January 10, 2022

How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them

January 10, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2