Bitcoin Crashes as Major Crypto Country Shuts Down Entire Internet

Things are looking bleak for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was hit by a precipitous price drop on Wednesday, following a draconian crackdown in Kazakhstan — the second-largest hub for Bitcoin mining after the US in the world, Reuters reports. Prices fell below $42,000 on Thursday, which means that anyone who bought in at its recent high of $69,000 in early November has now gotten cleaned out. Behind the price drop is a series of violent revolts in the former Soviet republic, spurred in part by the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who ordered security forces to “kill without warning” to quell protesters. On Wednesday, the government enforced a country-wide internet blackout that lasted eight hours — and halted any crypto mining in its tracks.

