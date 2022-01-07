Artificial intelligence is all about productivity, right? A.I.-based software programs, such as Hubstaff, record keyboard strokes, mouse movements, and the websites employees visit when they work. Time Doctor uses webcams to shoot videos and pictures of users’ screens at periodic intervals to check whether employees are at their computers. Isaak monitors employee interactions, combining its data with personnel records to identify the employees that are most collaborative. And Enaible measures the time employees take to complete tasks, suggests ways they can speed up, and assigns productivity scores. Managers can use the grades to identify employees who are worth retaining—and those who aren’t.

Full story : A.I. could make your company more productive—but not if it makes your people less happy.