Technology

A.I. could make your company more productive—but not if it makes your people less happy

07 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence is all about productivity, right? A.I.-based software programs, such as Hubstaff, record keyboard strokes, mouse movements, and the websites employees visit when they work. Time Doctor uses webcams to shoot videos and pictures of users’ screens at periodic intervals to check whether employees are at their computers. Isaak monitors employee interactions, combining its data with personnel records to identify the employees that are most collaborative. And Enaible measures the time employees take to complete tasks, suggests ways they can speed up, and assigns productivity scores. Managers can use the grades to identify employees who are worth retaining—and those who aren’t.

Full story : A.I. could make your company more productive—but not if it makes your people less happy.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How Walmart Canada Uses Blockchain to Solve Supply-Chain Challenges

January 7, 2022

The Machine Learning Future Is Now: How AI is Disrupting Entire Industries

January 5, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2