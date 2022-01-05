Technology

The Machine Learning Future Is Now: How AI is Disrupting Entire Industries

05 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are no longer the concepts of science fiction – they’re a $1.41 billion industry that is already making big changes to the way we understand and use immense databases for a wide range of purposes. From supporting cutting-edge cancer research to helping businesses track their inventory, machine learning and AI offer the ability to disrupt and enhance our existing processes in virtually every segment of society. The global AI space is expected to grow to $20 billion by 2025, according to research performed by Helomics.

Full story : The Machine Learning Future Is Now: How AI is Disrupting Entire Industries.

