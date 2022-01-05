Technology

How to Invest in the Metaverse

05 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

In 1992, writer Neal Stephenson released his third novel titled “Snow Crash.” In it, Stephenson’s characters interact in a completely digital environment where appearances can be changed on a whim and digital real estate is just as valuable as its real-life counterpart. Stephenson called his digital environment, the Metaverse. Twenty-eight years later, public companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) like the Decentraland Foundation have been working to make the metaverse a profitable reality. That has opened up entirely new revenue opportunities for retail investors, gamers, digital collectors and developers.

Read more : How to invest in the metaverse.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Nvidia Makes Its Metaverse-Building Software Free for Individual Creators

January 5, 2022

4 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

January 5, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2