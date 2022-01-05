How to Invest in the Metaverse

In 1992, writer Neal Stephenson released his third novel titled “Snow Crash.” In it, Stephenson’s characters interact in a completely digital environment where appearances can be changed on a whim and digital real estate is just as valuable as its real-life counterpart. Stephenson called his digital environment, the Metaverse. Twenty-eight years later, public companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) like the Decentraland Foundation have been working to make the metaverse a profitable reality. That has opened up entirely new revenue opportunities for retail investors, gamers, digital collectors and developers.

