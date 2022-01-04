Technology

Multi-Chain Can Help Blockchain-Based Applications Proliferate

04 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

The ability to customize the blockchain ecosystem via multi-chain opens up a plethora of possibilities when it comes to developing decentralized applications (DApps). Multi-chain will help developers create DApps with expediency, adding to the scalability of the blockchain ecosystem. For the investment world, this opens up a wide array of opportunities for profitable exposure to the blockchain. “Last year showed us that the future is multi-chain. Many DApps are going that route and those that aren’t are still looking for ways to tap into cross-chain liquidity,” said Ahmed Al-Balaghi, co-founder of developer platform Biconomy. “

