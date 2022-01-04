Technology

DAOs are the foundation of Web3, the creator economy and the future of work

04 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) started out as a simple concept envisioned as organizations, created by an idea and fueled by developers, that automate business functions and processes by leveraging smart contracts and all the fundamental tenets of blockchain. The core idea was to flatten the complex business process that various organizations are mired in and facilitate the movement of assets to a very future-oriented digital interaction that needed no intermediaries — promising faster, cheaper, and more transparent transaction processing.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

