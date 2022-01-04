Technology

Big US banks are slowly embracing cloud services like AWS, Azure, and GCP, after hesitating for years due to regulation, cyberattacks, and old infrastructure

04 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Michael W. Lucas made big plans to take a trip around the world in March 2020. He arranged to travel from his home in Detroit to Tokyo, then attend conferences in Hong Kong and Bangalore, India, before making a final stop in Paris. But on his first attempt to buy plane tickets, this ambitious itinerary — costing $2,932.48 — got the attention of Capital One, which blocked the charges. “I was both annoyed and pleased that the credit card company caught that someone was booking unusual flights,” said Mr. Lucas, a 54-year-old technology writer who is also an author of mystery novels. After calling the bank to explain his plans, the transactions went through smoothly.

