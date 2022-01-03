The evolution of blockchain, smart contracts & its role in data distribution

As we reflect on 2021 and how early adopters of enterprise blockchain technology have benefited from the efficiencies generated by novel technologies, we feel optimistic about the future of the blockchain industry, particularly within capital markets and financial services. It’s becoming increasingly clear that blockchain can significantly reduce risk in a way that impacts the bottom line. There are a range of capital market applications we have tested and see a growing appetite and many opportunities in solving back-office OTC, OTC, securities, and index data challenges. Furthermore, we believe that leading financial institutions will look to blockchain as the solution of choice in the area of green energy.

