Technology

Samsung promises ‘groundbreaking’ new TV feature: NFT support

03 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

Staring at your non-fungible tokens on a smartphone or laptop screen is fine and all, but why not remind everyone who visits your home of the money you spent on digital art NFTs by showcasing them on your TV screen? Somehow we’re in a world where that’s about to become reality: Samsung says it’s planning extensive support for NFTs beginning with its 2022 TV lineup. “With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” the company said in a press release. “In 2022, Samsung is introducing the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator, a groundbreaking platform that lets you browse, purchase, and display your favorite art — all in one place.”

Full story : Samsung promises ‘groundbreaking’ new TV feature: NFT support.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The evolution of blockchain, smart contracts & its role in data distribution

January 3, 2022

Top 5 blockchain trends for 2022 and beyond

December 31, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2