Technology

2022 will be the biggest year for the metaverse so far

03 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

2022 is poised to be the biggest year yet for “the metaverse,” as Facebook parent Meta, Apple, Microsoft and Google gear up to release new hardware products and software services in what so far has been a niche market for early adopters. The “metaverse” describes software and hardware that allow users to play or work in virtual 3-D spaces, or pull in information from the internet and integrate it with the real world in real time. For now, the metaverse might be accessed through a smartphone, but eventually, it will be experienced through advanced virtual reality or augmented reality headsets, backers say.

Read more : 2022 will be the biggest year for the metaverse so far.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How Brands Can Enter the Metaverse

January 3, 2022

Metaverse Predictions: It Will Be Harmful, Addictive, and Inevitable

December 31, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2