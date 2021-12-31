Technology

Top 5 blockchain trends for 2022 and beyond

31 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Blockchain, the underlying infrastructure behind cryptocurrencies, is likely among the most transformative technological innovations of our age, with promising use cases for many industries. In a nutshell, blockchain is an open and censorship-resistant database model, secured by encryption and decentralization. Blockchain records information in blocks on a shared ledger, storing a synchronized copy of it on all the systems participating in the network, hence assuring its immutability. As companies start recognizing the benefits of this technology, we’ve seen exciting new blockchain developments this past year.

Full story : Top 5 blockchain trends for 2022 and beyond.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Cryptocurrency Investing Predictions For 2022

December 31, 2021

Metaverse Predictions: It Will Be Harmful, Addictive, and Inevitable

December 31, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2